Get lifeguard certification, get a job
Lifeguarding is a rewarding job as well as great training for future employment. Lifeguards learn about professionalism, decision making, teamwork, leadership, customer service, and most importantly, how to save lives. Adult lifeguards have a lot to offer to aquatics programs as well — this is not just a young person’s job. Nevada City Parks & Recreation will soon be hiring lifeguards to work at the Nevada City Swimming Pool in Pioneer Park. To work as a lifeguard applicants must have a lifeguarding certification from the American Red Cross. The city will be offering this lifeguard certification class from April 9 to 13. Class details are available on the city’s website at https://nevadacityca.gov/pview.aspx?id=20735&catid=564. For questions, call Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129 or email Dawn Zydonis at dawn.zydonis@nevadacityca.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Hearing on door tiff opens: Elections office staff say they felt unsafe as recall supporters tried to barge in
A Nevada County judge is pondering whether to make a temporary restraining order permanent in a case involving accusations three supporters of the supervisor recall should be barred from the elections office. The hearing, which…