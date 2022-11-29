Get legit with Cannabis Alliance

In an effort to better educate local cannabis cultivators, the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance will hold an online educational series beginning this Thursday, December 1, ending in April 2023. All webinars are free and open to the public.

Maggie Philipsborn, Director of Membership and Education with the Alliance, said that the Get Legit Education Series will provide resources to support small cannabis farm operators in cultivating sustainable businesses that are prepared to meet the ever-changing market and regulatory landscape of the California cannabis industry.

Virtual attendees of the series will gain information, support and resources that will aid them in successfully managing a cannabis-based business that is compliant with current laws and regulations.

“Nevada County has a strong cannabis legacy, which has been deeply woven into the culture of our region,” Philipsborn said. “Members of our community have, and continue to pioneer, this nascent industry.

“The state industry, still very young, has a lot of work needed and being done to create a viable business landscape. Here in Nevada County we feel confident that our region’s legacy will shine in the future and be recognized for its craft cannabis production.”

The first series of classes will focus on how to read profit and loss, as well as how to manage basic bookkeeping and cash flow. A presentation by Julia Glasse of the eponymous bookkeeping service will be featured as well.

Future courses in the series will deal with employee management and Nevada County’s cannabis ordinances.

“Our local cannabis businesses are small businesses just like any other industry,” said Philipsborn. “The stigma around cannabis still persists greatly. Cannabis has always been a critical aspect to our local economy and is equally important for the future of our regional economic stability.”

For more information on the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and its Get Legit Educational Series, please visit http://www.nccannabisalliance.org or call 530-264-7376.

