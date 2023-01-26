Are you interested in joining the legal cannabis cultivation scene in Nevada County?
If so then the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance is inviting you to take part in a free Get Legit webinar being held today at 4 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Home delivery of The Union every Tuesday - Saturday in the following zip codes:
95602, 95712, 95713, 95922, 95924, 95945, 95946, 95949, 95959, 95960, 95975, 95977, 95986
PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $19.58/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $18.64/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
Are you interested in joining the legal cannabis cultivation scene in Nevada County?
If so then the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance is inviting you to take part in a free Get Legit webinar being held today at 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and will be led by Sarah Smale from the Law Office of Sarah Smale. Smale’s presentation, Employer and Employee Management 101, will discuss wages, workers comp, legal considerations and more.
The Get Legit Education Series offers the tools necessary to successfully operate a secure and compliant cannabis farm business. Past Get Legit webinars provide the preparation necessary to assist in securing a local cultivation permit and state cultivation license.
To register visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z8BIH9fYTGq18hruiGzCjw
Live scanner feed here: