Nevada County Fair-goers wasted no time getting in line for what is likely the hottest item on Treat Street, the Job’s Daughters Corn Dogs stand, which opened for the first time this year Wednesday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

“In Michigan, corn dogs are just corn dogs,” Unitarian Universality Community of the Mountains Rev. Kevin Tarsa said to a crowd of VIPs present at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Nevada County Fair.

“They’re not the revered, sacred objects they have here,” Tarsa said, bringing laughter from the crowd. Tarsa referenced the highly sought after Job’s Daughters Corn Dogs at the World Famous Treat Street.

In fact, before the official grand opening of the fair, a line had already begun by people waiting for the battered and dipped dogs.

This year, Nevada County CEO Dale Chasse is expecting more people to attend the event than last year and is anticipating breaking some attendance records.

Dr. Josh Ettlin and family of Sierra Oaks Veterinary Serivices were honored as the family of the year for the 2022 Nevada County Fair.

Photo: Elias Funez

“As that gate opens up, I think we’re going to be breaking records,” Chasse said.

Presale tickets sold 64,000, up from last year.

“Over 100,000 people will come through these gates in the next five days, can you imagine that? That’s bigger that Grass Valley and Nevada City all together, right? I can’t figure it out.

The Boys Scouts raise the flag and the National Anthem is sung prior to the official opening of the 2022 Nevada County Fair Wednesday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It was really a hard year after the pandemic,” Chasse added. “2019 was enormous, it was a regular fair. I can say this is a regular fair. We will see a lot of people, a lot of action. People want to get back and celebrate.”

“I’ve been checking with the other fairgrounds CEOs throughout California and they’re up 150% almost. So it’s gong to be scary, very scary out there in a sense for how busy it’s going to be, but it’s going to be a good energy out there.”

During the opening ceremonies, Chasse also took the opportunity to announce some future projects he and the Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors are working toward for next year, including renovating a 1950s gazebo off Treat Street, electronic ticketing, and a new fairgrounds website with an easier-to-access online fair guide.

Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Dale Chasse rings in the beginning of the 2022 Nevada County Fair under the Special Events Tent Wednesday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s time that we speed things up so that we can take all of this stress out of trying to check people in, get the tickets, and the parking, you know that is an issue,” Chasse said.

Fairgrounds Board of Directors member Arnie Romanello was honored during the event, as was the family of the year for the 2022 Nevada County Fair — Dr. Josh Ettlin and his family

The Ettlins operate Sierra Oaks Veterinary Services of Penn Valley and also are on call as vet for the fairgrounds during the event.

Longtime Nevada County Fair supporters and volunteers were recognized and honored during the fair’s opening ceremonies Wednesday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230