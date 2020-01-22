Geoscientist to give Grass Valley presentation on wells

Evelyn Soltero, a geoscientist who specializes in hydrogeology will be giving a community presentation on wells from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Banner Community Guild, located at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. Sponsored by Foothill Arts Resources & Media, Soltero’s talk is designed to help people learn more about wells, augment groundwater through land management, improve well system efficiency and more. She is the owner of the business “All About Wells.” For more information, visit http://www.InviteWaterToStay.com or call 530-210-9508.