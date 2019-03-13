Geology walk scheduled for South Yuba River State Park

A new program in the South Yuba River State Park this year is a guided walk along the Buttermilk Bend Trail that points out the interesting geology of the area, according to a release.

The 20-mile long scenic canyon provides a cross-section of the ancient oceanic-continental tectonic plate boundaries of the area during Jurassic and older times.

Prior to the walk participants will receive a brochure about the local geology as well as hear a short presentation about the four major tectonic belts (assemblage of rocks that have been folded or mixed together) present within the state park boundaries. Also discussed in the presentation will be some of the plate tectonics concepts used by geologists to interpret the complex geology of the area.

On the walking tour, the rock types along this portion of the South Yuba River will be discussed as well as first hand observations of some of the geologic features associated with the area's complex geology. The guided walking tour and short presentation are expected to last from two to two and a half hours.

Reservations are required and organizers ask participants meet at South Yuba River State Park's north parking lot. Walkers should wear weather appropriate clothing.

Contact Karen Synowiec or Bob Slyker for a reservation or questions at SYubaRiverGeology@gmail.com

Source: South Yuba River Park Association