When you’ve been the mother to five children, it can be reasonably assumed that you’ve spent a lot of money — not to mention time — making sure your kids are clothed.
For Sandie Smith, she developed a penchant for looking for nice, new-to-them outfits, helping stretch the family’s dollar a little further. So it made sense when the chance arose that she would take over Pitter Patter Kids’ Boutique in Penn Valley. The store recently held its grand opening.
“I took over mid-January,” Smith said. “As a lifelong resident of Nevada County and mother of five I’ve always been an avid secondhand shopper to be able to clothe my children because you can buy really quality gently used items, if not new.
“I owned a consignment store many years ago and this opportunity popped up and I thought, OK something is telling me we need to do this,” she said.
Pitter Patter offers some new clothing in addition to its selection of gently-worn hand-me-downs. Products range from infant size to size 16 in both boys’ and girls’. A train table lies on the main floor, for impatient little ones in need of entertainment or distraction while being shopped for.
“I am really into sustainability and reducing waste, and I know that a lot of clothing ends up in our landfills,” Smith said. “So for all those reasons I decided to change the model of the store and we are taking in gently used items and people are really being very receptive. We carefully curate our inventory to ensure only the best quality items are available for purchase, both toys and clothing.”
Those looking to bring in their clothes for cash or store credit are welcome to do so anytime the store is open. Hours vary.
Smith encourages folks to reach out to her via Facebook, and give their page a “like” for specials and updates.
She also offered her take on the state of business in Penn Valley, which in years past hasn’t exactly been a booming shopping area.
“We are proud to offer the community a pleasant place to shop that offers high quality, affordable prices,” Smith said. “I love the variety that comes in the door, interacting with the public, learning about our community and offering a beautiful service in an area where it hasn’t been.”
Pitter Patter Kids Boutique is located at 17408 Penn Valley Drive in the Downtown Penn Valley Shopping Center. For more information or to reach them, visit facebook.com and search Pitter Patter Kids Boutique.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.