Nevada County Genealogical Society will hold its June Meeting at a different time on June 13, 2023. We are hoping that those who work and are interested in Genealogy can come to a 6:30 meeting at our regular location — Gene Allbaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Members will be presenting on the different internet platforms for Genealogical Research. The meeting will end before 8:00 p.m. which is well before dark!
Genealogical Society meeting today
- Submitted to The Union
-
-
- Comments