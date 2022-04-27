Gene connections: We’re more closely related than you think

The ground is moist. Fungi, living underground year-round, push mushrooms — spore-factories — into the air. One out of a bazillion of those spores will become a new fungus, turning rock into soil, feeding nutrients to plants.

Time was when fungi were thought to be an odd branch of the plant kingdom … but no longer.

Just as a family tree can be drawn for people, family trees can be drawn for species: How closely-related, for instance, are some of the great apes — gorillas, chimpanzees, humans?

Fossils are useful for building such family trees … but fossils are also rare.

Suppose you’re reading a story, and come upon the word ”color” … or the word “colour.” Depending on spelling, you can deduce on which side of the Atlantic the story was written.

The instruction set for our bodies is written in DNA. The DNA “alphabet” has just four letters, but a “word” can be hundreds, even thousands of letters long.

Each DNA letter is a tiny bead; beads strung together to spell out the instructions. The instructions for humans are written on 23 strings, that, added together, measure 5 or 6 feet.

Every microscopic cell in your body holds 5 or 6 feet of DNA … hard to imagine, were the strings not so skinny: 12 million of them, side-by-side, would not cover an inch.

We all share the same genes, all spelled the same way … almost. Like the words “color” and “colour,” some genes have slight differences in spelling … differences passed from parents to children. From those spelling differences, genetic services calculate relationships.

CALCULATING RELATIONSHIPS

Besides relationships among individuals, biologists use genetic spellings to calculate relationships among species. Comparing how we spell our genes, we find that humans and chimpanzees are more closely related to each other, than either species is related to gorillas. Maybe 10 million years ago, two groups of great apes became separated — perhaps an uncrossable river flowed between them. Over millions of years, the branch on one side of our imagined river evolved to become today’s gorillas; the other branch also evolved … and then … maybe 6 million years ago … was again separated into two groups. One group evolved to become today’s chimpanzees; the other group — the other branch — evolved into today’s humans.

We can trace relationships back farther yet — relationships between ourselves and our four-legged friends … between ourselves and our 6-legged insect friends.

And we can go back to before creatures had legs … back to before there were creatures … or plants … or fungi.

Back maybe 2 billion years ago, our ancestors were single cells, floating in the ocean. As would happen time and again, groups became separated. One group of these single cells — over a billion-plus years — evolved to become today’s plants — trees, flowers, tomato plants.

The other group continued to evolve, and then — hundreds of millions of years after saying goodbye to the ancestors of the plants — this other group split again. One branch evolved slowly to become today’s animals: insects, fish, people.

The other branch evolved to become today’s fungi.

Thus, the family tree revealed by DNA tells us that fungi are not an odd part of the plant kingdom. Fungi separated from plants long ago. Mushrooms and all, fungi separated much more recently from … and are therefore much more closely-related to … animals … to us.

IN THE SKY

The James Webb Space Telescope launched late last year, and is now on-station, a million miles from earth … far enough to get away from the noise.

The noise that hits our ears is only one of many sorts of noise — random signals that get in the way of whatever we’re trying to hear … see … smell. Far from Earth, the telescope can dodge sunlight and earthlight. Exposed to space, its instruments can cool to some 388 degrees below zero, Fahrenheit.

But one instrument needs to be colder yet, to reduce its own noise — random signals in its wires, its crystals. A powerful refrigerator draws its temperature down to minus 447.

Telescopes are not the only eyes affected by noise. Light pollution can prevent our own eyes from picking up whispers of light … whispers, for instance, form the farthest object we can see with the naked eye.

Light travels fast — seven times around the world in under a second. To get to our eyes, light from this distant object must travel for two-and-a-half million years. And yet, our eyes can still catch whispers of light from that object … so long as our skies are dark.

As part of International Dark Sky Week, local astronomers will set up scopes at 9 p.m. this Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 49, and the old Downieville Highway. The star party is free, and open to all — kids are welcome. No matter how warm the day, please dress for a nippy spring evening.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com

Baby stars in Orion, seen with the Hubble — a fuzzball to the naked eye.

NASA, ESA, M. Robberto, HST Orion Treasury Project Team