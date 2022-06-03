Gathering to remember those killed by gun violence
Members of the community are invited Sunday to Sierra Pines United Methodist Church for a time of prayer and remembrance for those who have been killed by gun violence. The group will gather outdoors at the foot of a cross under the shade of oak trees. Chairs and water will be available. The gathering will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, located at 22559 West Hacienda Dr. in Grass Valley. This event is organized by active and retired pastors of the United Methodist Church, hosted by Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, and cosponsored by Earth Justice Ministries. For more information, call 530-265-5976. All are welcome.
