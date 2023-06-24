There isn’t much of Roxy Wilson’s life that hasn’t circled around Tuscany Gardens, the Grass Valley and Penn Valley restaurants which Wilson’s father Mohsen Afshartabar opened decades ago.
“My dad is actually the original owner,” Wilson said. “Our Penn Valley store opened when I think I was five, so yeah, my dad and my mom and my uncle and my aunt opened up the original store in Penn Valley over 30 years ago.”
While Penn Valley was the original location of the Italian/southern European eatery, they soon expanded into Grass Valley and opened a location in a 6,000 square foot building that once stood on Nevada City Highway.
“(Brunswick) was open for a few years, there were other partners brought in and the location was huge,” said Wilson. “So it was there for a little while and when it closed my dad opened this location separately on his own. It’s been at least 10 years that my dad has been the sole owner of both (Grass Valley and Penn Valley).”
Wilson’s uncle was the initial food connoisseur of the operation, and when the original Penn valley location opened it was in the spot of a former take ‘n’ bake restaurant. The family decided that wasn’t the business model they were seeking and made the call to offer something to the area that was in short supply.
“Penn Valley is a small town, there’s not as many dining options,” Wilson explained. “They saw the opportunity and decided ‘let’s not do the take ‘n’ bake; let’s present something else for the community.’ So they all four came together and made the menu and there’s things here you won’t find other places.”
All these years later, both locations thrive but the Grass Valley restaurant is where Wilson spends most of her time. Not only does she oversee the operations, but she can’t help but boast of the quality of the food Tuscany Gardens serves. And of course she has favorites.
“Our Mario sandwich is really popular,” she said, “and we have traditional Italian favorites— chicken parmesan, marsala—but we have shrimp scampi and baby back ribs. Different things like that. People like to comment on the Mediterranean touches; we have a Heavenly Greek pasta, a Greek salad, antipasto.
“Thirty years of eating here…sometimes it depends on my mood. We have really killer salads, and a lot of them. Tuscany Chicken Salad is probably our most popular—it has artichokes and mozzarella cheese. It’s really good. We have a traditional Cobb salad, we have some spinach salad options. I would say I eat our sandwiches the most. And what’s really cool is our sandwiches come with a salad or soup; we make homemade soup all the time.”
The scratch-made soups are not the only thing made in-house.
“We make our dough fresh every day, and that’s used for our breadsticks and pizza. We make our marinara sauce, out meat sauce, our Alfredo sauce, our chicken parmesan. We make our ranch and blue cheese. Pretty much everything.”
The efforts that go into running the restaurants are a family affair. When things get hyper-busy Wilson’s daughter will step in and man the register, and her dad is by no means hands-off.
“My dad does a lot of the shopping himself,” Wilson said. “It’s more labor for him to shop for the restaurant himself but he does it. He’ll pull up and (the truck) is loaded with boxes and produce and all this stuff and we all head out the back door and we unload together. Those things add up. Part of my job is keeping up on the inventory and it’s unpredictable but the team work makes the dream work.”
Much of what carries Wilson through her days running a family business is a positive outlook.
“It makes me really proud to have a family business where we work together. I’ve worked for other businesses in the past—other industries, other companies—and I think the ownership ability lets me be flexible with what I want to create. I can focus more on community and marketing more when I feel like my business needs that. And sometimes when it works and we are really busy I can get down and dirty and go in the back and make pizzas.”
Beyond the food Wilson is proud of the space the Grass Valley Tuscany Gardens offers, with a room suitable for groups from six to 50 people.
“I’ve been really just trying to share our banquet room,” she said. “A lot of people don’t even know we have it. Most of the business that I get for the back room parties are based on word-of-mouth. The benefit of using us for that is that there’s not a lot of opportunity in this community to have availability for a space like that without being charged. As long as your party is ordering food I don’t charge anything extra.”
“Last year I was reading a book and I was trying to inspire myself on which direction to head to be able to keep up with the changes,” she said. “It can be overwhelming—our rent went up and we signed a new lease and I was listening to this book trying to figure out if I am going to sign a new lease and commit with my dad and take on the pressure of that. I was driving, listening to this Audible book and thinking, what can I offer that would be helpful to me that would be helpful to other people? I started coming up with a few ideas. And they started as just ideas and it seemed like it would be easy enough to implement but it does take time and work. My ideas were affordable family dinners, so I put together some meal deals that are between $40-60 that offer a quick way—you can call in and order it, or you can order on DoorDash—to get a family meal deal.”
Wilson added that it is her goal to make her restaurant as comfortable as possible for patrons, including having a box of toys for kids as a welcoming sign for families looking for a stress-free day or evening out. Regulars, she said, are plentiful and dedicated.
“One of the biggest things I hear from our customers is ‘I forget that you guys are here.’ They say they’ve eaten here years ago and then forget we are here, or they live here and haven’t been here before.
“We have a lot of regulars. On Friday nights we have a customer named Bob who has been here for 12 years. I think he’s 95? He’s eaten here every Friday night except a few Fridays here and there. And we just have our regulars we see two or three times a week.
Wilson said: “I think everybody has their strong suit and I think that one of mine is always remaining positive, even when we are struggling, I just come in with a positive attitude. I feel like that’s really helpful to create that environment for other people. That snowball effect helps us when we are busy.”
Tuscany Gardens is at 491 Sutton Way in Grass Valley and at 11370 Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley. For additional information please visit tuscanygardensrestaurants.com.