Gately Family Foundation sponsors animal adoptions for Christmas

For the remainder of December, all animal adoptions through Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village will be sponsored by the Gately Family Foundation, with up to one year of free pet health insurance.

According to Pet Network Director of Development Hillary Abrams, this sponsorship by the foundation can be up to $1,000 in adoption and insurance costs. Pet Network also provides free cat and dog food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 401 Village Blvd. in Incline Village at the shelter. Pet Network also distributes pet food at St. Patrick’s Church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at 341 Village Blvd. in Incline Village.

Due to the expensive nature of adopting and owning pets, a new goal of the Humane Society of the United States is a program called Adopters Welcome , which seeks out diversity, equity, and inclusion for those who want to own animals but may not be able to afford it, according to Abrams. The sponsored adoption and insurance program ties into this goal.

“It’s all about allowing everybody to enjoy these furry creatures.” Abrams said.

Abrams also said that adopting animals can improve mental health and physical health, which many people have sought out during the pandemic, as rates of anxiety and depression have gone up.

She said Pet Network has seen a large increase in adoptions over the pandemic despite only having virtual pet visits up until the month of May.

“We had a line outside of our door last week,” Abrams said.

Although the shelter has been busy during the pandemic, it is sometimes difficult to find people willing to adopt older and larger breed dogs. Currently there are three dogs that have been at the shelter for awhile.

“They’re really sweet – they’re just a little bit on the shyer side. So it takes somebody who has some patience and is willing to love them,” Abrams said.

One of the dogs is a pit bull mix named Claudy, which Abrams said is one of the hardest breeds to adopt out as most people are looking to adopt smaller dogs.

“She’s great with kids, she’s good with other dogs, and she’s just an absolute sweetheart. She’ll just crawl right into your lap and snuggle in,” Abrams said.

A pit bull mix named Claudy.

Leigh Lynch

A lab mix named Bella.

Brooke Alsterlind

A lab mix named Thea.

Devan Zamora

All animals adopted at the shelter are checked by a vet, receive the appropriate vaccines for their age, and become socialized with other animals and volunteers at the shelter.

Pet Network is also currently taking volunteers to socialize animals and offer their homes for fostering pets, and has several positions at their shelter open, including animal care attendant, customer service representative, vet technician, and maintenance technician.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com