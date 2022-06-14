Gas tanker off roadway on Highway 20; traffic blocked
Authorities responded Tuesday to a gas tanker that went off Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road and is partially on its side, reports state.
Officers learned about the incident at 11:37 a.m. According to scanner traffic, the tanker was not leaking as of 12:10 p.m.
A road closure is in place from Nevada Street to Harmony Ridge , CHP reports state. A wrecker was en route at noon, with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes to an hour.
