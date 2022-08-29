Gas leak shuts down Mill Street

A gas leak in downtown Grass Valley caused a street closure and businesses to delay opening Monday morning.

The leak, reported around 6:30 a.m., was caused by construction equipment hitting a line, a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department said.

The leak caused the closure of Mill Street between West Main and Neal streets. Foot traffic and business were affected, though vehicle traffic was still allowed on both sides of the closure, according to the GVPD Facebook post.

PG&E crews shut off the leak around 7 a.m. Foot traffic reopened and businesses were allowed to “open and operate as normal” around 7:30 a.m., according to the GVPD post.