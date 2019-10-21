 Gas leak forces closure of Grass Valley street | TheUnion.com

News | October 21, 2019

The Union staff
A gas leak at the corner of Race Street and Mainhart Drive in Grass Valley prompted the closure of part of the street and the evacuation of nearby homes Monday afternoon.
Photo by Liz Kellar/lizk@theunion.com

A gas service line underneath Kate Hayes Street in Grass Valley was ruptured Monday afternoon by a construction crew, forcing a temporary closure of the street. Residences near the intersection of Mainhart Drive and Kate Hayes Street were evacuated, and a shelter-in-place advisory was issued in a radius of 1,000 feet, said Nevada County Consolidated battalion Chief Josh Sunde. The gas leak was reported around 1:30 p.m. PG&E was called out to repair the line, Sunde said. PG&E reported the leak was shut off by 2:15 p.m.

