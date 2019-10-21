Gas leak forces closure of Grass Valley street

A gas service line underneath Kate Hayes Street in Grass Valley was ruptured Monday afternoon by a construction crew, forcing a temporary closure of the street. Residences near the intersection of Mainhart Drive and Kate Hayes Street were evacuated, and a shelter-in-place advisory was issued in a radius of 1,000 feet, said Nevada County Consolidated battalion Chief Josh Sunde. The gas leak was reported around 1:30 p.m. PG&E was called out to repair the line, Sunde said. PG&E reported the leak was shut off by 2:15 p.m.