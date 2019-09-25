Gas generator may have caused structure fire: Country View Way home within power shutdown area

A residential structure fire in the 11000 block of Country View Way near Alta Sierra was quickly extinguished Wednesday morning by firefighters.

A resident of the granny unit, which was affected by the PG&E public safety power shutdown, claimed that his gas power generator may have started the fire.

Firefighters are 90% sure that the fire was caused by the gas generator, though investigators are still examining the issue, Nevada County Consolidated Battalion Chief Gary Dunne said.

“They made a good stop,” Dunne said, adding that it was, “totally saved.”

The fire started outside the building and extended into the structure, according to Dunne.

No injuries were reported and the resident, his wife, and dog were able to evacuate the home safely.

The reports of a fully engulfed residential structure fire came in after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were cleared from the scene by 11:30 a.m.

The public safety power shutdown may be in effect in areas of the county until Thursday.

