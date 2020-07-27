Garden Gals in Lake Wildwood Farm for IFM

The Lake Wildwood Garden Gals have been dedicated to growing fresh produce for Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) for seven years. IFM volunteer Jackie Pascoe, who is herself a Garden Gal, initiated the project many years ago, when she saw the need for fresh produce to be distributed to the folks in need at IFM.

“This year we are growing our own zucchini, cucumber and pumpkins,” said Pascoe. “Weiss Bros. Nursery is donating the tomato plants again this year. Emil Weiss has donated them for the past five years. Our host and hostess are Larry and Donna Ellert of Lake Wildwood, providing the land and the water at no cost to the Garden Gals or IFM. Donations from community members, Nancy Appling and others have made it possible to continue this growing season. We have nine Garden Gals and have been growing for IFM since 2013.”

Last year the garden yielded over 5,000 pounds of food for IFM. Everything grown in the Garden Gals garden is donated to IFM. This group of women works every week in the garden and welcomes any “gal” with a green thumb who wants to donate time and gardening talents. The IFM staff has expressed their gratitude to the committed volunteers and they hope to see more community garden involvement on behalf of IFM. With food costs rising during the pandemic, simple community contributions make a difference, said staff.

To learn more about being a Garden Gal or supporting the Garden Gals’ garden, contact Naomi Cabral at naomidd.ifm@gmail.com or donate to IFM by mailing checks at Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson St. Grass Valley, CA. 95945. Donations can also be make online with a credit/atm card at: http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

Interfaith Food Ministry, awarded by the state of California as nonprofit of the year in 2018, is an organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County. In operation since 1987, the nonprofit has served more than 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults.