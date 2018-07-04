Game on in July with ‘BBQ, Bingo, Bach and Blues’ benefit event from InConcert Sierra

InConcert Sierra and friends are ready for a summer evening of music and friendly frivolity at a new event called, "BBQ, Bingo, Bach and Blues," Friday, July 20. The casual event, a fundraiser for InConcert Sierra, will take place at the picturesque Pilot Peak Winery in Penn Valley.

The festivities will begin with enjoying Pilot Peak wines (no-host bar) while guests mingle in the winery's gardens, followed by a catered barbecued tri-tip and chicken dinner, accompanied by a variety of salads and rolls, and dessert.

During dinner, InConcert artistic director and pianist Ken Hardin will entertain attendees on keyboard playing cherished pieces by Bach such as Bach's "Prelude No. 1 in C Major," and "Air on the G String."

"These are some of those most requested and adored Bach pieces that will melt your heart, and all your worries and concerns seem to float away. Perfect for background music on a summer evening," said Hardin.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., local personality Jerry Biagini will call 10 different games of bingo, with winners receiving cash prizes ranging from $30 to $100 for the final cover-all game.

To add to the fun, attendees will have an opportunity to bid on an array of silent auction items: for example, a weekend getaway at a cabin at Lake Tahoe, a portable barbecue grill, vintage framed Italian art, hand thrown pottery, a party boat cruise for 12 on Lake Wildwood, and dinner and show packages and more. There will also be a raffle for some items such as monthly flower bouquets, packages of gift certificates to various local restaurants and stores, and divine picnic baskets.

During an intermission in the bingo games, Hardin will entertain once again, shifting the mood with great blues tunes such as Hamilton's "Cry Me a River," Fisher and Segal's "When Sunny Gets Blue" and Arlen and Mercer's "Blues in the Night."

While attendees may want to jump up and dance a bit, other participants will have a last chance to peruse the auction and raffle items — winners will be announced after intermission.

All proceeds from the event will go toward InConcert Sierra's 2018-19 season of classical music and their educational outreach.

"BBQ, Bingo, Bach and Blues will be an extraordinary evening, which we hope will become an annual event," said Hindi Greenberg, an InConcert board member and one of the event organizers.

Tickets are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply) or in person at BriarPatch Co-op. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, July 13.

For more information visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.

Source: InConcert Sierra