Gaining experience for league

Nevada Union quarterback Dustin Philpott runs the ball during a play against Woodcreek High School at the home opener at Hooper Stadium on Friday. The Miners lost 28-6 but gained experience from a tougher Division II opponent.

On the surface, the Nevada Union Miners appeared to have taken a beating from their preseason opponent Woodcreek, losing 28-6 on Friday during their home opener at Hooper Stadium.

Underneath the surface, the Miners are gaining experience, building strength, and testing their might by taking on tougher Division I and Division II schools in a challenging preseason schedule meant to prepare them for Foothill Valley League play which begins in three weeks after taking on opponents Colfax (2-1) this Friday and Union Mine (1-1) next week.

“You made it through the two grueling weeks,” Miners varsity head coach Brad Sparks said to the team following Friday’s loss.

“What was great, was that second half, you won, 6 to nothing,” Sparks said before relaying a message from Woodcreek’s coach.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t know what you told your kids, I don’t know what adjustments you made, but you guys looked like a completely different team in the second half,’” Sparks said.

“So, obviously, we can do it. Last week we played a great first half, this week we played a great second half. Next week at Colfax we got to play four straight quarters like that,” Sparks said.

Nevada Union’s defense stepped up in the second half to shut down Woodcreek’s offense, denying them any second half scoring opportunites during their 28-6 loss.

“It sucks, I hate losing, but I got to tell you, great things are coming from this. You’re learning, you’re working through adversity, you’re fighting together.”

“Remember that circus show in Wheatland? Think of how far we’ve come tonight. Let’s get even better. Let this one hurt, but get up tomorrow morning, look forward to watching film and start preparing already for Colfax. Because now we’re on the run and we got to get ready for league,” Sparks said.

Nevada Union quarterback Dustin Philpott finds his receiver during Friday’s preseason matchup against the Woodcreek Timberwolves.

‘WE SHUT EM OUT’

“You guys did exactly what I asked of you at half time,” Miners assistant head coach Jim Rubiales said to the team. “Defense, you played your butts off.

“What would happen if you played your butts off in the second half? What would the offense do? They would pick it up, and they did,” Rubiales added.

“We shut em out second half. They were wondering what the heck was going on. You guys played great. Did you get better from last week? Hopefully. And you did get better this week.”

“All of my old coaching buddies are calling me during the week and this was their response, ‘What the heck did you play those guys for last week? What the heck are you guys playing Woodcreek this week for?’ It’s because we’re going to get better. We’re going to get better. And you guys showed it.

Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks from the sidelines at Hooper Stadium during Friday’s home opener against the Woodcreek Timberwolves.

Coach Rubiales mentioned that the Miners had been up against some students already dedicated to college teams, such as Boise State, Cal, and San Jose State.

“It was tough the first half, but after you got the hang of it, you were hitting with the best,” Rubiales said. “We’re just the miners from NU, we’re tough as hell, we’re like nails, bring ‘em all on.

“Starting next week, we are taking care of business. I’m proud of you guys. I don’t usually mention this during losses, but, dang, that was good,” Rubiales said.

The Miners are scheduled to take on the Colfax Falcons at 7 p.m. Friday at Colfax High School, 24995 Ben Taylor Road.

Nevada Union High School sophomore Grady Kamba pulls in a deep pass for the Miners during Friday’s preseason matchup against the Woodcreek Timberwolves.

