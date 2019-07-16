Furry friends in search of forever homes at Sammie’s Friends

Sammie’s Friends @ the Nevada County Animal Shelter partnered with Incredible Pets on July 13 for an adoption event at their Brunswick Basin store. Several kittens, cats and dogs were available to meet the public with hopes of finding forever homes. In addition, Incredible Pets donated a full pallet of food to the shelter. Future adoption events are currently being planned at a variety of Nevada County locations. For more information, visit http://www.sammiesfriends.org/events or Sammie’s Friends official Facebook page. Community members are invited to the shelter from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday to view available kittens, cats and dogs. To reach Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter, call 530-471-5041.