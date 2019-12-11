Fundraiser race gets $500 boost

Intero Real Estate recently donated $500 to the #Resolve2Run 5K10K run/walk, also known as The Resolve 2 Run Race, a fundraiser that supports the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Fighters Association, the Chicago Park PTA and the Chicago Park 4-H Club. The race takes place each year on New Year’s Day and is the first race of the Gold Country Grand Prix. Those interested in participating can register online by December 17 for the early bird discount at http://www.resolve2run.com. Pictured are students from Chicago Park School, the Chicago Park 4-H Club, firefighters from Peardale Chicago Park Fire Dept. and employees of Intero Real Estate.