Fundraiser, meal help organized to assist family of Lake of the Pines drowning victim
If you want to help
To donate toward the Scott family’s expenses, visit the GoFundMe page.
To sign up for meal delivery, visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/d9d114/updates/.
Lake of the Pines residents are rallying around the family of a man who drowned at the lake Sunday night, with a fundraising page and an online sign-up for meals to be delivered.
Paul Scott, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him, authorities said.
Emergency personnel responded just before 6:15 p.m. to the lake after a call about a man falling or jumping off the side of a boat and not resurfacing. Firefighters from Cal Fire and Higgins responded, but Scott initially could not be located due to the murkiness of the water, a Higgins spokesman said. The Nevada County Sheriff’s dive team was requested, as well as an underwater camera from Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
Scott was found, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The cause of death has yet to be determined, pending pathology reports and a toxicology screen, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf, the chief deputy coroner.
A GoFundMe organized by family friend Sarah Dzioba raised nearly $13,000 from more than 160 donors within hours. A Meal Train, an online resource where friends can sign up to bring meals, has been filled up through the middle of October.
