Fundraiser, meal help organized to assist family of Lake of the Pines drowning victim

Lake of the Pines residents are rallying around the family of a man who drowned at the lake Sunday night, with a fundraising page and an online sign-up for meals to be delivered.

Paul Scott, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him, authorities said.

Emergency personnel responded just before 6:15 p.m. to the lake after a call about a man falling or jumping off the side of a boat and not resurfacing. Firefighters from Cal Fire and Higgins responded, but Scott initially could not be located due to the murkiness of the water, a Higgins spokesman said. The Nevada County Sheriff’s dive team was requested, as well as an underwater camera from Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Scott was found, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The cause of death has yet to be determined, pending pathology reports and a toxicology screen, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf, the chief deputy coroner.

A GoFundMe organized by family friend Sarah Dzioba raised nearly $13,000 from more than 160 donors within hours. A Meal Train, an online resource where friends can sign up to bring meals, has been filled up through the middle of October.

