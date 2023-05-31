Free airplane rides and a classic car show are planned for Aviation Appreciation Day at the Nevada County Airport located at 13083 John Bauer Avenue in Grass Valley this Saturday.
After a pancake breakfast, aircraft fly-bys and displays and large scale radio controlled aircraft demonstrations sponsored by the GEFA will be conducted as well as free airplane rides to be given on a first come first serve basis.
The event is free, however donations will support aviation youth scholarships through the GEFA, a non profit.
Classic cars will be on display and lunch available during the USFS/Calfire open house, according to the GEFA website.
“Classics of both types for this one. Free entry. Nevada County Airport, June 3rd. Support the kids that not only love the cars but want to fly!!!” according to the Roamin Angels Facebook post.
Information regarding the fly-in is as follows: KGOO / AWOS:121.32 / Runway 25 is the calm wind runway, left traffic.
Please, no pets at the airport.