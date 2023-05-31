Golden Empire

Events planned for Aviation Appreciation Day on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nevada County Airport include a pancake breakfast, free airplane rides, a classic car show, lunch demonstrations, fly ins and Calfire open house.

Free airplane rides and a classic car show are planned for Aviation Appreciation Day at the Nevada County Airport located at 13083 John Bauer Avenue in Grass Valley this Saturday.

The Golden Empire Flying Association (GEFA) and the Roamin Angels Car Club are welcoming the public to a fly-in and open house on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a post on the Golden Empire Flying Association website.