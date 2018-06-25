Fun & flowers: art studio/florist open in Penn Valley

Rebecca Sweet Engstrom describes herself as a "Jill of All Trades."

As the owner, designer, artist, and activity leader at her new Penn Valley art and florist space, ACACIA/Floristics, Engstrom can tap into her creative side in a number of ways and give kids a space to learn, create, and imagine.

ACACIA is an acronym for Art Center for Adults and Children, Inventors and Artists, while the floral side bears the Floristics moniker. Floristics is a full-service, all-occasion florist.

The space will reside in what Engstrom refers to as the "heart of Penn Valley," at 17487 Penn Valley Drive.

Engstrom has been making art since the age of five. For a number of years she coordinated and set up crafts and art projects at Camp Augusta. She was responsible for guiding campers through such mediums as tie dye, ceramics, stained glass, silk painting, and marbling.

"I really felt art was my path in life," said Engstrom. "My sister went to a birthday party at an MOCHA (Museum of Children's Arts) in Oakland. I was in my early 20s and it just struck a huge chord in me. We went there and they did an art party. It was one of the first places of this nature."

The impression left on her by Museum of Children's Arts was so strong, Engstrom decided to open a similar space while also incorporating her love of and experience in floral design. She is confident that ACACIA/Floristics is a unique offering to western Nevada County.

For $25 a month, kids can become members of the art space with discounts on subsequent memberships in the same family. Members have access to equipment and space during open hours. Material fees are in addition to membership fees, and are pay as you use. Basic materials like glue and tape are included in membership. Walk-in art projects will be available daily for a $7 fee (or included in membership).

Engstrom said the space is really for all ages, and children under 12 will need to be with a parent. Additionally, a Toddler Time will take place 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The space will also be available for birthday parties.

"It's a business but the creation and the impetus is to create a community space where people can feel an extension of their homes," said Engstrom. "We have a baby-changing station, sofas, WiFi, and an espresso machine. It's a community space."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.