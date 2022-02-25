‘Fun and energy’: Mardi Gras celebration to return to Nevada City on Sunday

Mardi Gras participants dance down Broad Street in Nevada City during a past parade.

Submitted by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mardi Gras celebration is set to go forward Sunday in downtown Nevada City.

According to Lynn Skrukrud, events and marketing manager with the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, the festivities have been held in the city since 1993, with the Chamber taking over the plans roughly 15 years ago.

“People come from all over just for this colorful annual event that lights up the streets with bright costumes, beads, and a sense of playfulness,” stated a release.

The parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday on Nevada City’s Broad Street, is one of the only Mardi Gras parades in Northern California, according to the release.

“It’s a really unique parade, and we have a lot of fun, more artsy floats and participants in this parade than you’ll see in some of the other parades in the area,” said Skrukrud.

A street fair, which she said will include approximately 20 vendors this year, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on North Pine and Commercial Streets. Vendors will include food, crafts and retail.

Noting that parking is often a challenge during events like this one, Skrukrud suggested that attendees “come early and really make a day out of it.” She noted that, in addition to shopping at the street fair beginning at noon, attendees could visit a number of local businesses which will also be celebrating the occasion in their own spaces.

In a new addition to the festivities, there will be a live musical performance preceding the parade this year, according to Skrukrud.

“The Earles of Newtown will be performing from the balcony on the corner of Broad and Pine Street … starting at 1:15 p.m., so it will be like a pre-show to the parade and just a great way to get everyone excited and in the mood,” she said. “And they play New Orleans-style funk and jazz, so it will really add to the festive atmosphere.”

The event will also be honoring some noteworthy citizens as its royal court.

These will include Joan Phillipe, who has served as Nevada City interim city manager for the last year and a half, as Grand Marshal.

“The timing worked out really well, so that will be really fun,” said Skrukrud, explaining that Sunday’s festivities occur the day before the city’s new manager, Sean Grayson, takes on the role. She said Grayson will be riding alongside Phillipe — with him receiving a welcome at the same time that she is honored for her work.

“And really, for Joan, we just really wanted to thank her for helping guide the city and lead the city through the pandemic, because coming in as an interim in the middle of all that is definitely not an easy task,” said Skrukrud.

Other members of the royal court include the owners of the Outside Inn and Inn Town Campground, Erin and Dan Thiem, who Skrukrud described as “such a pivotal part of our community in so many ways,” as King and Queen; as well as Johnny Thorne and Arianna Thorne, a pair of friends who “create these incredible, beautiful costumes” and will be recognized as Duke and Duchess.

“I think everyone is looking to get back to some sense of normalcy, and really just a sense of togetherness and connection, and I think Mardi Gras is a really great way to do that — just to bring some fun and energy to our lives, which is something we’ve all been missing over the last couple of years,” said Skrukrud.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com