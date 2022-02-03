Full closure of Highway 174 scheduled for tree removal work
Caltrans is alerting motorists that a section of Highway 174 is scheduled to be closed in both directions this weekend for emergency tree removal operations.
After record-breaking snow storms in December, coupled with high mountain winds, Caltrans initiated a $3 million emergency contract with Tyrrell Resources, Inc. of Truckee to removal hazardous trees along several Sierra highways to maintain the safety and reliability of the roadways.
The Highway 174 closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, between Race Street and Empire Mine Road. Message boards will alert motorists of the closures and to seek alternate routes. The full closure is required in order to place a crane on the highway to assist with the removals.
Sections of Highways 20, 49 and 193 also were included in the emergency contract. All work is scheduled to be completed in late March.
District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Full closure of Highway 174 scheduled for tree removal work
Caltrans is alerting motorists that a section of Highway 174 is scheduled to be closed in both directions this weekend for emergency tree removal operations.