Full closure of Highway 174 scheduled for tree removal work

Caltrans is alerting motorists that a section of Highway 174 is scheduled to be closed in both directions this weekend for emergency tree removal operations.

After record-breaking snow storms in December, coupled with high mountain winds, Caltrans initiated a $3 million emergency contract with Tyrrell Resources, Inc. of Truckee to removal hazardous trees along several Sierra highways to maintain the safety and reliability of the roadways.

Graphic provided by Caltrans.



The Highway 174 closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, between Race Street and Empire Mine Road. Message boards will alert motorists of the closures and to seek alternate routes. The full closure is required in order to place a crane on the highway to assist with the removals.

Sections of Highways 20, 49 and 193 also were included in the emergency contract. All work is scheduled to be completed in late March.

District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

Source: Caltrans