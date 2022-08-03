Fuel reduction work started this week on Highway 49

Caltrans is alerting Highway 49 motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way, a news release states.

The project, which started Wednesday, will have construction crews begin staging equipment along the highway near Lime Kiln Road to start vegetation removal at various locations along the sides of the highway. Fuel reduction activities are expected to occur along the 6-mile stretch of highway weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most work will occur in shoulder areas with minimal disruptions to traffic. Short traffic holds may be required intermittently during large tree removal operations.

The $2.8 million wildfire fuel reduction contract will assist vegetation removal efforts along Highway 49 in Nevada County and Highway 32 in Butte County. P31 Enterprises of Oroville is the prime contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

Source: Caltrans