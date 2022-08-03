Fuel reduction work started this week on Highway 49
Caltrans is alerting Highway 49 motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way, a news release states.
The project, which started Wednesday, will have construction crews begin staging equipment along the highway near Lime Kiln Road to start vegetation removal at various locations along the sides of the highway. Fuel reduction activities are expected to occur along the 6-mile stretch of highway weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most work will occur in shoulder areas with minimal disruptions to traffic. Short traffic holds may be required intermittently during large tree removal operations.
The $2.8 million wildfire fuel reduction contract will assist vegetation removal efforts along Highway 49 in Nevada County and Highway 32 in Butte County. P31 Enterprises of Oroville is the prime contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
Source: Caltrans
Fuel reduction work started this week on Highway 49
Caltrans is alerting Highway 49 motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way, a news…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.