It’s not surprising that garbage pick-up is affected by the winter storms and impossible road conditions, and some businesses are feeling overloaded by the amounts of garbage piling up.
“We haven’t had a pick-up for over 10 or more days now. I know there was a storm, but there were some clear days too,” Steve Smith, owner at Grocery Outlet on Sutton Way in Grass Valley said.
Frustration is high at SPD Market on Zion Street in Nevada City where it has been almost two weeks since they have been serviced by Waste Management.
SPD Market hired Ben Zapp, a private local hauling and landscaping business owner who happened to have an empty dump truck to haul away trash.
“I don’t normally do that work, Zapp said, “but they knew me from a prior job and called.”
Assistant Manager Nick Bertoli at SPD Market said it wasn’t fair that they had to hire a private firm because the trash was getting so bad. Part of the problem Bertoli said is that SPD in Nevada City has a dock-pit and the parking lot can get busy so the drivers will pass on by.
SPD say they pay for daily service but even before the winter storm, service was “hit or miss,” according to Bertoli.
“Our dumpsters are inside the building on the dock-pit. In the past, the drivers would park and come in and give us a minute to clear the dock. These new guys won’t even get out of the truck,” Bertoli said. “Even before the storm, service comes about three days a week and we don’t have a local representative to talk to.”
Bertoli added that there is no other option. Waste Management has the monopoly in Nevada County. This comment was echoed by the owner of California Organics located at 135 Argall Way in Nevada City, Erik Dutillieu.
“It has been difficult for everyone this week. I had my employees dig out in front of cans where the snowplow had pushed the snow so that the trucks could access them,” Dutillieu said. “If I don’t have service here soon, I’m going to haul my garbage out to the transfer station on McCourtney Road myself on Wednesday when they open.”
California Organics also has a restaurant on-site called Sushi in the Raw that takes pride in uncompromising quality.
“Trash piling up is a particular problem for businesses like food facilities,” Dutillieu said. “Sanitation is everything to us. We are one step from a hospital setting.”
Communication is frustrating also, according to Ben Painter, store manager at SPD Market in Nevada City.
“They sent an email to us today saying they couldn’t service our account because of the weather. And they sent us this picture that is time-stamped for today,” Painter said. “It shows snow everywhere. That is not a picture from today. This lot is cleared. I try to tell them that is not an accurate picture and they just respond, ‘Well, it’s time-stamped, so I have to send it to our higher ups.’”
Service calls are answered by representatives in another state, according to Bertoli at SPD and Smith at Grocery Outlet. Waste Management is quick to fine businesses if someone drives by and drops their personal trash in the wrong bin, over $400, but when service is lacking Waste Management notified businesses with a generic notification.
Waste Management recognizes the frustration and wants customers to know that they doubled up on their routes when weather permitted and that the drivers are local people too, who have families dealing with the storm.
When power lines are down and trees are down, the trucks just can’t get there. The drivers are doing all they can.
“One issue is the trucks are located up on Loma Rica and the road is slippery and hard to get the trucks out,” Shavati Karki-Pearl, the public sector manager for Waste Management said. “We got all the trucks moved to the [Nevada County] Fairgrounds, and we are very grateful for all their help allowing us to leave the trucks there.”
The fueling stations are also located on Loma Rica, according to Karki-Pearl, so it is a problem.
“Some of our employees were stuck in their homes,” Karki-Pearl said. “We doubled up on routes to get caught up and worked an extra day on Sat. to get back to normal.”
The fact that businesses don’t have other options and feel like the service is unreliable, even before the winter storms, leaves some with frustration.
“They are not afraid to fine us, that’s for sure,” Smith at Grocery Outlet said. “I know there’s a balance.”
“Drive 60 miles up the road to Truckee and they have it figured out,” Dutillieu said. “Maybe we could be more prepared when winter storm warnings are sent out.”