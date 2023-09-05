On the lush coast of northern Venezuela, the town of La Guaira overlooks the Caribbean waters, initially having been established in the late 16{sup}th{/sup} century as protection for the capital and as a designated harbor.
Alejandra Coccia grew up in La Guaira (try saying la GWY-duh) and through her many adventures traveling met and eventually married Dominic Coccia. The two are now the owners and sole operators of a Venezuelan food booth that they employ for events ranging from farmers markets to music festivals.
“(La Guaira) is beautiful; it’s on the coast and then we’ve got the mountain behind us,” Alejandra said. ”It’s a good spot. I lived there my whole life until 2016, then I left.”
Alejandra traveled extensively through places like Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. She had left her beloved Venezuela, and her loved ones who still live there, to look for work all with the intention of helping her family. Along the way, she met Dominic and the two were married three years ago.
“That was the first time she had ever been here,” Dominic said. “She had never been here prior, to the United States. I was traveling long distance to go see her. She could only have a visa for three months and be working and she’d have to leave and go to a different country and work for three months, then leave and go to a different country. So I was here and I would just jet-set to wherever she was and we’d hang out for as long as we could and come back, work, then go back and do it again. And we did that for like four years.”
The duo finally found time to travel more for leisure than duty, and Dominic proposed to Alejandra in the bay of Kotor in Montenegro. Dealing with visas and the like consumed a lot of time but eventually Alejandra got the approval to make her move to America.
Not alone, the two found their plans to marry marred by one very large, looming cloud: the COVID pandemic.
“We were going to get married in San Francisco at City Hall, and then we were at my mom’s house the day before and we hear the mayor come on and make an announcement that the whole city is shutting down the next day,” Dominic said. “We were living here at the time, so we came back up here and went to the county two or three days after, and we just got married on the spot. We had no idea what was going to happen in regards to a time line. So we got married in the county building.”
The beginning of La Guaira stemmed from an evening out when the Coccias were enjoying a trip to the farmers market.
“It was July of 2021 and we went to Grass Valley because it was happening with the Thursday Night markets and all those events we have here,” Alejandra said. “We went to check it out and I noticed it was only like hot dogs, which is not a bad thing, but like quesadillas and tacos and that’s it. And I was like, it would be cool to have an empanada. As a joke, we were like, let’s apply. So we applied and we got in so when we got in we needed to get the permits, and we got the permit so fast. It was crazy.”
That July 15, La Guaira celebrated its debut to the public. Equipped with a tiny grill and a couple small tables, the two set out to share their Venezuelan cuisine with Nevada County.
“We show up and we’re doing our thing and that first night we sold like 80 arepas,” Dominic recalled. “And it was a small grill. People waited for an hour for an arepa because we were not prepared for that. It was crazy. And everything has started since then; it just was so good, people received it so good, people liked it, and started supporting us so everything just started going up, up, up, up. It’s still going.”
Arepas, for those who haven’t tried one, are a traditional griddled Venezuelan cake made of masa, often stuffed with fillings like cheese or chicken (or both). Some eat them simply with butter and cheese.
“Probably 90 percent of the customers have never tried an arepa before,” said Dominic. “So it’s very cool to have that as an option for people here to try it.”
Dominic explained that arepas, while a great representation of Venezuelan cuisine, are an art form and when crowds are larger, they can be time consuming to perfect.
“Now we are doing pastelitos for bigger events which is faster because arepas are an art, right?” said Alejandra. “We still do arepas for farmers markets, and smaller events where people can go and put their order in and go and get their veggies and come back and it’s ready. They take time, you’ve got to make the masa, it’s a whole thing and so now we do pastelitos. It’s similar to an empanada, but it’s not corn. And the dough is more pastry-style.
“We do my grandma’s recipe with ground beef, which is the best one, the most popular. We do chicken, and we do one called Tropicale, which is black beans, roasted plantains, and pineapple. That one is for the vegan, vegetarian people.”
La Guaira make everything from scratch and take seriously their commitment to serving the freshest food possible.
Said Alejandra: “We do everything to order. I don’t use heat lamps, I don’t like to leave the food hanging for who knows how long. I stand for: it’s fresh, made to order, and that is what I think makes it better. We try to do everything as fresh as possible, and handmade.”
“We started our business with $500. (Alejandra) got $500, went and got everything we needed, and from there we just kept reinvesting and we’ve gotten to the point where we’re at, with this insane amount of growth in two years,” said Dominic. “We’re getting into huge festivals now and doing 1,000 plates over a weekend and we’re really seeing this flourishing and blossoming and turning into something we had no idea it would become.”
The Coccias are eager to not only share their food with the community, but to educate them on the many flavors of Venezuela.
“Venezuelan food is a mix definitely because immigrants came to Venezuela and they brought a little bit of their countries and we just made it ourselves,” added Alejandra. “It has a bunch of African influences, Caribbean, but also European. It’s a little bit of a mix but with our own flavor and our own things. We can compare our food to other things just to have an idea of what it is, but it’s completely different and people can see that once they have it and try it. It’s different spices, different everything. That makes it unique.”
“Lots of corn, black beans, plantains, yucca, cassava root, which is a staple there,” said Dominic. “And then any kind of vegetable, lots of tropical fruits, a variety of ingredients that can be implemented. It does end up making kind of a fusion and it’s funny because people do it in general to draw comparison to something, so they feel like they know what it is and we have a lot of friends who do that with all of our items. But it’s also its own unique thing, like every country has. It’s different in its own regard and people from those countries would know that. It’s good for us to bring culture and bring something to be able to share a piece of her life and something that’s unique to this area.”
The couple are also vocal about the unique position they are in, where they are able to educate people on different types of cuisine and possibly pique someone’s interest in the country from where the food originated.
At the end of the dia, the Coccias are proud of their food and hope they can share the heart of Venezuela with Nevada County and surrounding areas.
“It’s authentic, we do everything fresh,” said Alejandra. “They should try it. Every time we go to a farmers market or festival we always try to do the same quality, the best we can give the people. Every person is unique to us, it’s not like ‘Number 25, this is your food!’ We try to get personal and interact with people and try to give them a little bit of my Venezuelan heritage to them through the food, and for them to remember that it’s a good place and it’s good food.”
Dominic is hopeful that people can look past some of the political and social unrest that has plagued Venezuela in recent years and see the country and its culinary options as for the beauty and culture contained within.
“Don’t think of all the bad things that you hear,” he said. “Get it from a different point of view. We also want to change the way food is made and served, we always want to be fresh, especially at these events where you can get something that has been sitting for four hours. What we offer and what we bring to the table is unique and we always want to replicate that. Never cut corners, we stand by that.”
La Guaira Bistro will serve its Venezuelan food this Friday, September 8, at Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information please visit www.laguairabistroca.com.