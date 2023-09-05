On the lush coast of northern Venezuela, the town of La Guaira overlooks the Caribbean waters, initially having been established in the late 16{sup}th{/sup} century as protection for the capital and as a designated harbor.

Alejandra Coccia grew up in La Guaira (try saying la GWY-duh) and through her many adventures traveling met and eventually married Dominic Coccia. The two are now the owners and sole operators of a Venezuelan food booth that they employ for events ranging from farmers markets to music festivals.