From the Sierra to New York City
Exchange program at Nevada Union was ‘instrumental’ to Chef Jeff Miller’s dream
Coho salmon from New York, bluefin tuna from Massachusetts, Spanish mackerel from North Carolina, shrimp from Louisiana, smoked sea urchin from California – the menu at Rosella sushi restaurant located at 137 Ave A, New York City “highlights often overlooked, domestic species with an emphasis on sustainability, offering locally caught fish and shellfish, all approved by either Seafood Watch prior to appearing on the menu,” the Rosella website said.
“Sustainability is actually secondary to what I want to do,” Chef Jeff Miller said. “I am primarily interested in good food and a place where people want to spend time.”
Chef Jeffrey Miller and his managing partner T.J. Provenzano opened Rosella in 2017. Chef Miller grew up in Nevada County and the road to New York City was varied and challenging.
“We use fish from North America, adapting the Japanese traditions to what is found here. It took several years of trial and error,” Miller said.
“Growing up in a special area like Nevada County – I took it for granted as a teen,” Miller said when reflecting on his home town. “I was much like any average teen. It was a peaceful time.”
When attending Nevada Union High School (NUHS) 2000 – 2004, Miller applied for an exchange program to Australia.
“The family I lived with in Australia were instrumental in getting me to cook. My passion as a chef is linked with a strong association to Australia,” Miller said.
Miller chose the rosella parrot as the name and logo for the restaurant. “The rosella is native to Australia, and it was the perfect image for my restaurant,” Miller said.
Miller’s mother, Janet Miller said, I knew he had been inspired by his Australian family, and experiences he had during the high school exchange because one day, when he first came home, we went out picking blackberries, and he came in and baked a pie! I had never seen him bake a pie or anything before.“
After graduating from NUHS, Miller returned to Canberra, Australia for college, then on to University of Florida to study journalism and earn a degree. It was during this time that he worked in a sushi restaurant called “Dragonfly,” and was “surrounded by great teachers and passionate cooks,” Miller said.
“I want to make the food I want to make. I am not Japanese, and I’m not pretending to be,”Miller said.
Some species on Rosella’s menu come from sustainable farms, and others are wild-caught through methods with minimal environmental impact. This means avoiding unsustainable bycatch and methods such as large-scale dredging that damage reefs and the sea floor. Rosella looks to buy from inland farms whenever possible, using recirculating aquaculture systems, while any offshore farms we source from must feature low-density growth, with the highest ratings by Seafood Watch according to the Rosella website.
“But it really is all about the food and the restaurant experience,” Miller repeats.
When asked how he got into food, Miller’s story returns home to Grass Valley where his older brother Wolfen was working as a dishwasher – then cook – at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bristo, a family owned restaurant at 302 W. Main St..
Working at Tofinelli’s “made me want to keep up with him – sibling comparisons,” Miller said. “It wasn’t until Gainesville that it became competitive, and I really wanted to impress Wolfen.”
“Now – 15 years later – I wake up every day and I love to come to the restaurant,” Miller said.
There were years that were rough: “In 2017 my business partner and I split… but we made it through that and through the pandemic…and I love incorporating local fish…and making food I like,” Miller said.
Jeff Miller’s story, together with T.J. Provenzano, and Miller’s girlfriend, and general manager, Shea Popa Wood was brought to the attention of The Union by Jeff’s father, Doug Miller.
Doug and Janet Miller, obviously proud of their sons, shared the story in an email to The Union: “Former Union sports reporter and Nevada Union grad finds success in New York City’s competitive restaurant business.”
Apparently, Chef Jeff Miller started off seeking a journalism degree and was even a full time sports writer for The Union, under previous editor, Brian Hamilton.
Perhaps, this is a timely story – with all the family gatherings over the holidays – young adults returning home for a visit – adjusting their dreams along the way.
What a wonderful thing, when a person like Miller can say, “I want to be authentic, meaning true to myself.”
To check out what’s new at Rosella sushi restaurant or to say hello to Jeff Miller and his team go to https://www.rosellanyc.com/about.
