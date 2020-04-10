From the hospital: Sierra Nevada Memorial offers updates during coronavirus crisis

Testing for COVID19 has expanded in western Nevada County. Some sites include Western Sierra Medical Clinic, Chapa de Clinic, Yuba Docs, Sierra Care, and Dignity Health Medical Group. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has secured an Abbott Analyzer that is being used to test symptomatic COVID-19 patients in the Emergency Department and with inpatients. The Hospital can get a response to these tests in about 30 minutes, which has been tremendously helpful in preserving resources for health care providers caring for patients that have tested positive.

Also, to support our community and increase access to care, Dignity Health has launched a free virtual urgent care service. To use the service, visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/cov19-video-visits. Virtual urgent care visits are free with coupon code COVID19 for anyone experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms including low-grade fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

We are so appreciative to those making masks. Hundreds have been delivered so far and all have gone out. Keep them coming. In addition, we can now use surgical caps. To find instructions, delivery information, and more information, please go to http://www.supportsierranevada.org/COVID19. Questions may be emailed to InfoSNMHF@dignityhealth.org.

There are so many to thank in our community for being supportive and creative in how they can help us. I’ll try to mention a few each week. Today we had donated supplies from the Chinese communities of Sacramento and Placer. Over 220 donors have given to this effort so far to support many hospitals and we were one selected. Also, thanks to Kmart for a donation of N95 masks.

Wishing you good health.

Kimberly Parker, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director