Staff Writer
As if it wasn’t enough that Inn Town Campground in Nevada City won USA Today’s Best RV Park & Campground in the nation, now the local camping/glamping spot has another feather to put in its cap.
Just two weekends ago, Inn Town’s owners Dan and Erin Thiem erected their first yurt on the property with help from Caleb Erskine, founder and owner of Living Intent Yurt Co., based in Grass Valley.
Erskine has been in the yurt business for about eight years, and began in his home state of Maine, building yurts and eventually offering his creations at music festivals where VIP performers would be housed.
Erskine ventured out to California where he now runs a 10,000 square foot manufacturing facility near the Grass Valley Airport.
“We manufacture yurts in all different sizes, from 12 to 30 feet in diameter,” Erskine, who resides in his own yurt, said. “(We make our) doors out of mahogany, sew all the coverings; we build affordable homes.
“We manufacture about two a week—a team of 11—and we ship them all over the place. We have them in other countries, we do local. Usually it’s folks who have land… and we sell a prefabricated kit with the whole flooring platform system that’s about 200 to 300 square feet. And we build yurts that are over 600 square feet.”
The fit seemed natural to the Thiems when they met Erskine at a camping show a number of years ago and decided that perhaps that was the next step for their literal in-town campground.
“We had already done the glamping tents by the time I met Caleb so we were already committed to this aesthetic, which fits everything,” said Dan Thiem. “His business has grown a bunch and glamping has grown a bunch so we’ve seen him at a couple of shows we go to, and we just kept talking about it and I was like, you know what? We’ve got to do it. Glamping is one of the most popular things; it’s a good revenue generator for us.”
As much as they loved the idea of having a yurt on their property, the Thiems said they might not have made the decision to implement it if it weren’t for the local business they were hoping to support.
“We wouldn’t have just gotten any old yurt,” Dan said. “It was definitely about (Caleb’s) business. We have a lot of admiration for him. He’s done pretty well—and talk about bringing it from the ground up! I don’t think we would have done a yurt if it hadn’t been for Caleb’s company. There’s a lot of different companies out there and if we would have worked with someone else we probably would have just done another glamping tent.”
Erskine is proud that the yurt he created for Inn Town is unique in its own right, and is the first of such structures to boast new features.
“It was our first bamboo flooring system, so it’s a new flooring system,” Erskine explained. “We are developing it so they got the very first one. They also have our upgraded fabric.
“The first (yurt) I built was in Maine and then no one was really doing it. I am just super interested in the structure. We have a pretty unique design. This (particular yurt) was a long time coming and it will be great because a lot of our customers like to tour our manufacturing and showroom. People travel and now they’ll have a place to stay, like ‘hey come stay with our friends.’”
The erection of the yurt into its new spot took about two and a half days, said the Thiems.
Dan milled the wood for the deck himself, not knowing for what purpose it would be used. After spotting a few trees on property with bark beetles, the Thiems knew there had to be a productive way of dealing with it.
“Caleb did that,” Dan said. “We did the site leveling with our tractor and then he built the platform, put up the yurt and we built the deck. The deck is kind of fun because it’s all milled wood from the campground. Caleb has a whole factory up by Loma Rica and he uses really specific kinds of wood to meet his aesthetic and structural (integrity) and all that.”
“One of the things that is nice and unique about (the yurt) is that it does have insulation in it and it has a skylight which is super awesome for looking up at the trees,” Erin Thiem said. “We have it set up with a queen and two twin (beds) so we designed it specifically for a multi-bed family unit. We’re not allowing dogs at this time and it’s in a really nicely shaded spot at camp. And we’ve gotten great feedback from the few (yurt) customers we’ve had.”
Dan added: “It has a very cozy feel because it’s all wood inside. Even though there’s a lattice it just gives you the warm fuzzies.”
The yurt measures 20 feet in diameter and is easily accessible to camp amenities like restrooms, the camp store, a swimming pool, and more.
“People love it,” Dan said. “(The last family) was so over the moon. We like to make things different; it’s not something you can just go and find at any motel.”
Living Intent Yurt Co. can be reached by calling 530-270-9935.
Inn Town Campground is at 9 Kidder Court in Nevada City and can be reached at 530-265-9900 or by visiting Inn Towncampground.com.