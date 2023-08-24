Grass Valley, with its structural and roadway upgrades, has been seeing an uptick in community activities and efforts to bring people together for an enriching, rewarding experience.
In addition to the Grass Valley Downtown Association, the organization has now brought back to life the Grass Valley Foundation, which allows the association the ability to apply for grants that will further add value to community projects.
“The Grass Valley Foundation is a 501©(3) and it is the charitable nonprofit arm of the Grass Valley Downtown Association,” said Robin Galvan-Davies, CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Executive Manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association. “It is an associated nonprofit; it has the same board (but) different meetings. They have separate meetings and separate minutes.
“(The foundation) was created back in 2014 and many nonprofit organizations like chambers, and associations, have a charitable organization arm. One of the things with a 503©(6) is the mutual benefit organization, like the Chamber,” said Galvan-Davies. “And a social welfare organization like the Downtown Association, we are not allowed to apply for grants because we are not a 501©(3). So 501©(3) organizations are like Center for the Arts, Music in the Mountains, and Interfaith Food Ministry; those organizations can apply for different grants depending on their status. So the 501©(3) that the Grass Valley Foundation has is an educational nonprofit. That works into our GVDA platform.”
Galvan-Davies went on to say that through the events the Grass Valley Downtown Association puts on, each will have an educational component. For instance, Thursday Night Markets might bring in Sierra Harvest, a group associated with local certified farmers markets, to talk about how to grow vegetables in your own garden, how to make a garden, and how to grow. At the Brewfest, home brewers might make an appearance to share their experiences and help answer questions of potential at-home brewers. The Grass Valley Foundation’s ability to apply for grants to support these events makes it all possible.
“And for each of the events in which they participate there is a ‘give back’ component,” said Galvan-Davies. “The GVDA applied for an ARPA grant and they were given a very nice chunk of money and a portion of those funds were assigned to put on a new series of events. And we’ve named them Locals For Locals. Each one of those events is centered around arts or culture. For instance the first one we are having (this) Sunday the 27th called Locals For Locals, celebrating our community heritage. And that is going to showcase culture, historical culture, we have the California Cornish Cousins coming and we also have Nevada County Pride, all components of our past or present cultural heritage.”
Galvan-Davies reminded that the ARPA Grants are part of the American Rescue Plan, a federal program intended to provide relief to the American people while helping rescue the American economy, which took a hit over the COVID pandemic.
“The county received money from the state who received money from the feds,” she said. “And it was part of the resiliency money from COVID and there were two grant opportunities; there was a call for a proposal to submit and then there was a call for a proposal specifically tailored to our type of organization. And in that grant funding cycle the GVDA, the Economic Resource Council, and Sierra Commons were all awarded grants. So those monies were tailored for certain aspects that were part of our grant narrative.
“It was for promotion of tourism and education, and we were very fortunate to be a recipient of the county’s grant. It really helped us come back after COVID…those event funds. We were on shaky ground.”
This Sunday’s Locals For Locals event, incorporating Love Walk—a peaceful gathering of citizens and celebration of diversity—will, through the Grass Valley Foundation, benefit Creating Communities Beyond Bias. CCBB is largely responsible for the concept of Love Walk, in an effort to show community spirit and intolerance for hatred of any sort.
“(Creating Communities Beyond Bias) are going to be the beneficiary of our (Foundation) give-back,” said Galvan-Davies. She explained the money raised and distributed is supplemented by funds raised through sponsorships, merchandise sales, and beverage sales at each event. The overall income from each event determines how much the foundation can feasibly endow.
Galvan-Davies is eager for people to learn more about the difference between the Downtown Association and the Foundation.
“The GVDA is tasked with promoting Valley and they do that via producing events downtown, to bring folks down, and also business support for the merchants and the services of downtown Grass Valley,” she said. “Within the organization we have business development, our Economic Vitality committee, our organization committee, beautification, and design.”
Galvan-Davies explained that the Grass Valley Downtown Association as well as the Foundation with closely with the City of Grass Valley. The association’s design committee works hand in glove with the city, planning out many elements including the decorative planter boxes that line the streets.
“The Downtown Foundation is a charitable organization. It is tasked with finding grants that will support the programming for downtown,” she continued. “So had we had the foundation active during COVID the Downtown Foundation could have applied for some of the different grants that were available to other 501©(3)s to help sustain but we didn’t have that. So the Downtown Association was unfortunate in that respect.”
Galvan-Davies said the Foundation, though being established in 2014, was inactive for about six years for reasons she can’t quite pinpoint, as she was not within the organization for that time. She surmises it may have been an oversight in maintaining its active status but is glad that they were able to resuscitate it from dormancy with relatively little hassle.
“The Foundation is here to support the efforts of downtown and it gives back to the community so the grants we are awarded help support the Downtown Association’s endeavors and the monies that are invested in the community will then be re-granted to various nonprofits.”
The first Locals For Locals event, presented by Grass Valley Foundation in conjunction with Creating Communities Beyond Bias, will be held this Sunday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will incorporate Love Walk.
For more information on the Grass Valley Foundation and the Locals For Locals events please visit downtowngrassvalley.com.