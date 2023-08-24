IMG_3697.JPG

Robin Galvan-Davies of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Grass Valley Downtown Association, and the Grass Valley Foundation, creates the layout of vendors, activities, and food trucks that will pepper Mill Street on Sunday for the Grass Valley Foundation’s debut event, Locals For Locals which incorporates Love Walk.

 Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Grass Valley, with its structural and roadway upgrades, has been seeing an uptick in community activities and efforts to bring people together for an enriching, rewarding experience.

In addition to the Grass Valley Downtown Association, the organization has now brought back to life the Grass Valley Foundation, which allows the association the ability to apply for grants that will further add value to community projects.