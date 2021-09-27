 From our garden to yours: Master Gardeners offer plants for sale during bi-annual event | TheUnion.com
From our garden to yours: Master Gardeners offer plants for sale during bi-annual event

Elias Funez
  

Plant purveyors take part in the popular bi-annual Nevada County Master Gardeners plant sale this past weekend at the Nevada Irrigation District offices at 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley, where the 1.5-acre demonstration garden is located. Fresh plant starts are germinated or propagated on site, and sold to help fund some of the many different programs they take on in the community.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Master Gardeners answer questions from plant purchasers Saturday at the demo garden off West Main Street in Grass Valley. The Master Gardeners will be offering a new training class, which is only offered every two years. The class is rigorous, but trains people to be master gardeners in Nevada County’s climate.
Photo: Elias Funez
Some red winter kale sprouts are ready to be planted in their beds during Saturday’s Nevada County Master Gardeners fall plant sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Master Gardeners projects facilitator Lisa Moody stands in front of a recently acquired hoop house set up at their demonstration garden on the Nevada Irrigation District property. Sales from the bi-annual plant sale help fund existing and future projects.
Photo: Elias Funez
Native California fuchsia attracts this hummingbird to the Nevada County Master Gardeners plot on the NID property off West Main Street in Grass Valley. Starts of California fuchsia sell quickly during the plant sales.
Photo: Elias Funez
Arugula, Swiss chard, garlic, and kale starts were just some of the many plants available for purchase from the Nevada County Master Gardeners during their fall plant sale Saturday at their demo garden.
Photo: Elias Funez

