From Oaxaca to Grass Valley: Partners in English Language Learning has helped dozens of students over decades

Most people enjoy an occasional breakfast at Grass Valley eateries, yet they may only rarely imagine the person preparing the meals behind those swinging doors.

Few would guess that one experienced local cook, Renè, is also an advanced English Second Language student.

With the assistance of his tutor from Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL), a Nevada City nonprofit since 1985, Renè’s English skills have progressed from beginner to advanced student in six years. His growing proficiency in English has enabled Renè — like dozens of other PiELL students over the decades — to participate more fully in the community.

PiELL’s mission is to help the county’s English language learners by offering one-on-one tutoring, which forges friendships and fosters cross-cultural respect and understanding. When Renè arrived in Grass Valley from his family home in Oaxaca, Mexico, the staff at Partners Family Resource Center introduced him to the PiELL program. Renè was matched with his tutor, Bill Ososki, in January 2016.

For the past six years, Renè and Bill have studied together. Renè said that his lessons were easy at first, but soon became harder and harder. Even though Renè works six days a week, he has always found time to do his homework and to meet with Ososki for his weekly lessons.

Renè said that as a boy, he wasn’t the most attentive learner in Oaxaca, but Ososki said Renè is now a dedicated student whose favorite parts of his lessons are learning new vocabulary and mastering perplexing everyday idioms, such as “it’s raining cats and dogs.” Renè speaks fluently in his workplace now, and his English-speaking coworkers congratulate Renè for his diligence.

Because Renè has a special interest in history, several times a year, Ososki and Renè take local field trips where Renè learns of the gold country’s past. Together they have walked Hirschman’s Pond and the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. They visited a photographic exhibit at the Center for the Arts and the underground history of the Empire Mine. A longer trip took Renè to San Francisco and Alcatraz, where Renè saw the Pacific Ocean for the first time. Renè said softly, with a shy smile, that someday he would like to show Ososki the archaeological sites in his home country.

IMPROVING SKILLS

PiELL’s students give many reasons for wanting to improve their English skills, the primary goal being a better life for themselves and their families. Students want to become equipped to deal with day-to-day issues such as parental school responsibilities, family medical matters, communication with employers and customers, and checkout transactions when shopping. Renè said his lessons have enabled him to avoid making mistakes with orders and to communicate clearly with his coworkers. He navigates the English-speaking world with confidence. And, while his sister remains his favorite cook and tamales his favorite meal, Renè’s skill at preparing an American menu is proven by the happy diners at his restaurant.

The process of learning English in a foreign land is often a difficult and frightening journey, but volunteer tutors like Ososki are here to help PiELL’s students reach their goals. Tutors work with their adult students one-on-one, committing to a minimum of one hour a week at a time and place that is convenient for both tutor and student. PiELL provides supportive tutor mentors and a resource library. To become a tutor, no formal teaching experience is necessary. You need only be an English speaker.

For more information, prospective tutors and students can visit the PiELL website at http://www.piell.org , or contact PiELL by phone at 530-265-2116, or send an email to admin@piell.org . All tutors and students must have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

PiELL will conduct a one-day volunteer tutor training in June, so if giving back to our community is on your to do list, now is the perfect time.

Judi Kreinick is a member of the Partners in English Language Learning board