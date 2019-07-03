From idea to market: Nevada City presentation explores what’s social in mobile and virtual reality?

NC Tech Connection will be hosting Benji Brown, CEO for Tesuji, who will lead a discussion on the difficulties of bringing innovative Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) ideas to market, the current social landscape around mobile and the power of experience in larger real world social settings.

Tesuji is known for launching “Vrumble,” a mobile and VR group video chat and live-streaming game show platform, as well as “CrittARs,” an augmented reality pet game for iOS.

With a team spread across the world in Vietnam, California and Columbia, Tesuji’s mission is to connect people through play and leverage the emerging AR and VR space to create compelling experiences for consumers and enterprise.

Brown began building games when he was in the seventh grade. He got a classical guitar degree from U.C. Santa Cruz, worked for Telestream as an engineer after college, then started a software consulting business in 2012.

He later became CTO for a dating app, ran mobile engineering for a live-streaming company and finally launched Tesuji. He splits his time between Nevada City and Reno with his son and wife.

One of NC Tech Connection’s “Techtonic Tuesday Events,” Brown’s presentation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 16 at the NC Tech Hub, 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City. The evening includes networking and refreshments. A $5 minimum donation is requested. For more info and to RSVP, visit https://nctechconnection.org/event/mobile-and-vr/.