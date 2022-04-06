From art to action: Sale of original art will help Hospitality House

Artist Adam Shaw is drawing attention by donating his talent to further the efforts of Hospitality House.

Shaw will donate six unique pieces of art to Hospitality House, which will sell the work with 100% of the proceeds supporting men, women and children on their journeys back to housing, a news release states.

“I had just been to Santa Rosa, where I saw so many homeless people,” Shaw said in the release. “When I got back, I read an article about BriarPatch partnering with Hospitality House to help the community and I wanted to do the same. Homelessness is heartbreaking. Everyone in America should be fed and housed.”

The paintings range in gallery value from $950 to $2,500 each, but to create immediate impact, they will be available at a fraction of the cost on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 10 a.m. today. Those interested in purchasing any of Shaw’s six paintings should call 530-615-0852 or email info@hhshelter.org .

A professional artist for over 30 years with gallery showings across the nation, Shaw moved to Grass Valley last year. The move comes following a series of fires near his home. In 2017, most of his neighborhood perished in a wildfire, making dozens of residents instantly homeless. While his own home was one of few that survived, inside and out it was damaged and covered in ash — taking months to repair.

“I was so affected by it, that I started working with fire,” explained Shaw. “The fire expanded my use of materials.”

‘THE ULTIMATE METAPHOR’

Shaw began incorporating steel, wood, stone, fire and other materials into his works. Three of the paintings available for purchase (gallery price $2,500 but available via Hospitality House for $1,000 each) were made primarily with acid, salt, fire, and rust, and are part of his Planetary Wall of art that was made for an installation, “Beauty Born in Flames,” at the Museum of Sonoma County. The other three paintings depict flowers and were made primarily with oil and gauze.

“I love painting flowers. They are the ultimate metaphor for something coming into being or dissolving as you see them,” Shaw said.

Each painting created by Shaw takes a minimum of six months, with an average length of two years. Some of his greatest works, which have sold individually to the tune of $100,000, have taken him 20 years to create.

Shaw hopes that by giving his work to the shelter and having it sold to support its operations that others will follow suit and give what they can in a community effort to address homelessness.

Close up pictures of the paintings for sale are available to preview at hhshelter.org . If all paintings sell, the shelter stands to raise $4,500, which will go on to help 73 locals each receive a night of shelter, food, care and supportive services.

All paintings at Shaw's home gallery are also for sale. Those interested in receiving a private showing are invited to connect with Shaw at adamshawgallery.net/contact . Mention Hospitality House and Shaw will donate 20% of any additional sale to the shelter's emergency operations. Preview more of Shaw's work in person at Fable Coffee in Nevada City.

All paintings at Shaw’s home gallery are also for sale. Those interested in receiving a private showing are invited to connect with Shaw at adamshawgallery.net/contact .

“We’re grateful that Adam reached out and offered us this unique opportunity,” said Ashley Quadros, Hospitality House’s development director. “Purchasing one of his paintings is a beautiful way to help someone who has lost everything have a home once again.

