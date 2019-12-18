Friendship Club honors community supporters

The Friendship Club, a nonprofit that helps dozens of youth every year in Nevada County, recently honored its “Volunteer of the Year,” Nanci Mason, and recognized the Nevada County business Pay It Forward Processing for a major donation. Mason has been a volunteer with The Friendship Club since 2006, participating in many ways, from leading inspiring art clinics to mentoring youth. She has also helped develop and encourage other mentors in recent years. Club Members say Mason has been critical for the success of many activities during the past 13 years. She has been “front and center” when needed but reportedly works tirelessly on behind-the-scene efforts, such as dropping off much-needed clothing, coats and school supplies. She also is a Friendship Club board member, serving most recently as board secretary.

Additionally Mick Collins of Pay It Forward Processing recently donated $3,132 to The Friendship Club. The company’s foundation made the donation thanks to local businesses establishing merchant services accounts and selecting The Friendship Club.