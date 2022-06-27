facebook tracking pixel Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Book Sale set for July 2 | TheUnion.com
Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Book Sale set for July 2

Submitted to The Union

Trains and architecture are being featured at the next Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Monthly Book Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 2 at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, located at 211 No. Pine St. in Nevada City. Thousand of books of every genre will be available for purchase with most costing between 50 cents and $3. All proceeds support library programs. Book donations are accepted at all of the county libraries. For further information, call 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.

