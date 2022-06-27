Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Book Sale set for July 2
Trains and architecture are being featured at the next Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Monthly Book Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 2 at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, located at 211 No. Pine St. in Nevada City. Thousand of books of every genre will be available for purchase with most costing between 50 cents and $3. All proceeds support library programs. Book donations are accepted at all of the county libraries. For further information, call 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.
Farewell to the maestro: Hundreds turn out to celebrate the life of Don Baggett
“I feel a smile right now,” said Wanda Baggett of her late husband, Don, whose life was celebrated Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. “He was a positive person and loved the Lord.”
