Friends of the libraries’ book sale this Saturday
Cooking or crafting for the holidays? The Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Monthly Book Sale will feature cookbooks, holiday craft books, and metaphysical books. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, 211 No. Pine St. in Nevada City. Thousands of paperback and hardcover books are available, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s, collectibles, etc., with most ranging in price from 50 cents to $3. All proceeds go to the libraries. For more information, call 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.
