Drive up Highway 49/20 toward Nevada City over Memorial Day weekend and you will see hundreds of butterflies “growing” in the lawn at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. That is the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance, presented by the Friends of Hospice in partnership with Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.

We invite you to write the names of your loved ones and a special message on Remembrance Cards, which are laminated and attached to the colorful wrought iron butterfly stakes. The beautiful result is a sea of colorful butterflies and message cards that flutter in the breeze, giving the illusion of flight. A $15 donation (or an amount of your choice) is requested for each Remembrance Card.