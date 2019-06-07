Friday’s Comcast outage affecting Grass Valley, other spots, was planned

Nevada County officials get one or two calls a month about their internet provider.

People complain about the price or service, though there’s little county officials can do because it has no oversight power over broadband, said Stephen Monaghan, the county’s chief information officer.

“There’s not much we can do except call customer service for them,” he added.

County offices saw little interruption from Friday’s Comcast outage. It uses Comcast for the free public Wi-Fi at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, and a different service for its own operations.

The planned outage, caused by maintenance, affected customers in Grass Valley, Marysville, Wheatland, Olivehurst and Beale Air Force Base, said Adriana Arvizo, external communications manager with Comcast.

Comcast had no estimate on the number of customers affected by the outage.

According to Arvizo, the outage started around 6:20 a.m. Comcast is required by Caltrans to move some service lines because of a bridge widening project in Yuba City. Comcast alerts commercial customers of these planned outages, but not residential customers.

“That’s not a practice that we have in place right now,” she said.

Service was restored by 11 a.m., Arvizo said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.