FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 7 (LIVE)
The Union staff
League play kicks off this week for the Nevada Un ion Miners and Bear River Bruins football teams. The Miners (4-1) welcome the Placer Hillmen (3-2) to Hooper Stadium for the Foothill League opener for both teams. The Bruins (5-0) are on the road at Center High School to face an undefeated Cougars team in both squads’ PVL opener.
Check here for live updates from both games.
