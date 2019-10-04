 FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 7 (LIVE) | TheUnion.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 7 (LIVE)

News | October 4, 2019

The Union staff
Nevada Union senior Zach Ehrlich (6) celebrates scoring a touchdown in front of a standing room only home crowd at Hooper Stadium during Friday night’s 64-0 homecoming win over the Fairfield Falcons.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

League play kicks off this week for the Nevada Un ion Miners and Bear River Bruins football teams. The Miners (4-1) welcome the Placer Hillmen (3-2) to Hooper Stadium for the Foothill League opener for both teams. The Bruins (5-0) are on the road at Center High School to face an undefeated Cougars team in both squads’ PVL opener.

Check here for live updates from both games.

