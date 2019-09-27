 FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 6 (LIVE) | TheUnion.com

Nevada Union varsity defenders Zach Erhlich (6) and A.J. Meyer (4) take down a River City ball carrier during Friday’s home win for the Miners over the Raiders last week.
Nevada Union’s football team has been on a tear the past few weeks.

With a potent ground attack and staunch defensive play, the Miners have reeled off three straight victories, outscoring their opponents 156-20 along they way. They will look to make it four wins in a row today when they host Fairfield on Homecoming Night.

NU’s final non-league contest of the season is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Hooper Stadium. The junior varsity game gets started at 5 p.m.

