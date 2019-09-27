FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 6 (LIVE)

Nevada Union’s football team has been on a tear the past few weeks.

With a potent ground attack and staunch defensive play, the Miners have reeled off three straight victories, outscoring their opponents 156-20 along they way. They will look to make it four wins in a row today when they host Fairfield on Homecoming Night.

NU’s final non-league contest of the season is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Hooper Stadium. The junior varsity game gets started at 5 p.m.