FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 5 (LIVE)

After an overtime win at Napa, a bye week and a blowout victory over Harbor (Santa Cruz), the Miners are starting to find their stride as they gear up for their first home game at Hooper Stadium since Aug. 23.

“The Napa game was what really turned the tides for us, and now our sails and ship are going the right direction,” said head coach Brad Sparks.

Nevada Union takes on River City at 7 p.m. tonight.