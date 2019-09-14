FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 4 – Nevada Union (LIVE)

The Miners are headed to the coast this weekend in search of a unique experience and gridiron prosperity.

“We’ve got guys on this team who have never seen the ocean, and that’s kind of a special thing to be able to share with your team and your coaches,” said Nevada Union football head coach Brad Sparks. “I find those experiences mean a whole lot. They get jazzed up about it … We’re going to spend a little time at the beach and the Boardwalk before we go. I’m going to limit how much they do, but get them out there and have a good time together.”

Two weeks after making the long trek to Napa, Nevada Union’s football team is set to make the more than 200-mile trip to Santa Cruz today where they will take in some of the sights and face off against the Harbor High School Pirates. Game starts at 5 p.m.