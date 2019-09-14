 FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 4 – Nevada Union (LIVE) | TheUnion.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 4 – Nevada Union (LIVE)

News | September 14, 2019

The Union staff report
Nevada Union’s AJ Meyer (4) finds finds some running room during the Miners win over Napa Aug. 30. Meyer and the rest of Miners will be making the long trip to Santa Cruz for a bout with Harbor High School Saturday.
The Miners are headed to the coast this weekend in search of a unique experience and gridiron prosperity.

“We’ve got guys on this team who have never seen the ocean, and that’s kind of a special thing to be able to share with your team and your coaches,” said Nevada Union football head coach Brad Sparks. “I find those experiences mean a whole lot. They get jazzed up about it … We’re going to spend a little time at the beach and the Boardwalk before we go. I’m going to limit how much they do, but get them out there and have a good time together.”

Two weeks after making the long trek to Napa, Nevada Union’s football team is set to make the more than 200-mile trip to Santa Cruz today where they will take in some of the sights and face off against the Harbor High School Pirates. Game starts at 5 p.m.

