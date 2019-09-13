FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 4 – Bear River (LIVE)
The Union staff report
The Bruins have roared mightily through the first three weeks of the season.
Bear River’s football team remains unbeaten, is averaging 34.7 points per game, has allowed just two touchdowns in three games and has won all its games by at least 14 points.
The Bruins’ next gridiron challenge will be their homecoming game against the Hawks from Liberty Ranch.
