FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 3 (LIVE)

Get live coverage of the Bear River and Nevada Union football games here:

The Bruins are off to another strong start. The gritty football squad from Bear River High School passed its first two tests of the year, but now a team with championship pedigree comes to town to give the Bruins their toughest challenge to date.

Across the past three seasons, the Pershing County Mustangs have been the class of Nevada’s 2A Division. The team from Lovelock, Nevada has won three straight NIAA State championships in their division and accumulated a 34-2 record since 2016. Those two losses have come at the hands of the Bruins.

The two small school powers will matchup at 7 p.m. tonight at Bear River’s J. David Ramsey Stadium.