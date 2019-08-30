FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 2 (LIVE)

After opening the season in the friendly confines of their home stadiums, the Bear River Bruins and Nevada Union Miners are taking their respective gridiron shows on the road.

The Miners are set to make the more than 240-mile round trip journey to Napa, where they will face the Grizzlies for the fourth consecutive year.

The Bruins, fresh off a 21-7 come-from-behind victory over Truckee, head to Placerville to face the El Dorado Cougars.