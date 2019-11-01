FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 11 (LIVE)

After opening the season 5-0 the Bear River Bruins (6-3, 1-3 Pioneer Valley League) come into their home contest with Marysville needing a win to solidify their spot in the playoffs. The Nevada Union Miners (5-4, 1-3 Foothill Valley League) look to be in good position to make the playoffs, but will be looking to get a win over Rio Linda and improve their seeding.

Read a breakdown of both games here.

Get live coverage of both games below: